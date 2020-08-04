Wilton student honored for leadership, community service

Megha Gupta, along with her parents, Deepender Gupta and Rakhee Agarwa, receives a scholarship from Jeff Turner, Wilton Kiwanis Club liaison to the Key Club. Megha, who graduated in June from Wilton High School, was honored for her work in Key Club as well as local organizations including the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Wilton Community Emergency Response Team.

WILTON — Megha Gupta, a member of the Wilton High School class of 2020, has received a scholarship as the senior who best exemplified the core values of Kiwanis and Key Club.

Megha was a four-year Key Club member. She served three years as a leader as Lt. Governor for four area high schools.

In addition, Megha served in the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen, with Wilton CERT and the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps as a first responder.

Most recently, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Megha created “Wilton Food Friends,” a service matching vulnerable residents with volunteers to deliver groceries and prescriptions.

Megha will be pursuing an engineering degree at Purdue University, followed by medical school.