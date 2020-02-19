Wilton student comes in second in oratory contest

American legion High School Oratory 2020 finalists and judges are, in back from left, Leonard Schroeder, Cristin McCarthy Vahey, Richard Miller and Toni Boucher. In front are Ethan McGinnis, Archit Bhargave, Zachary Rybchin, and Aidan Harrison Hall.

WILTON — Wilton High School sophomore Aidan Harrison Hall was first runner-up in the American Legion Department of Connecticut third District oratory contest. The first-place winner was Zachary Rybchin, a sophomore at Staples High School.

The contest took place Feb. 15 at Fairfield Library. Second runner-up was Ethan McGinnis, a sophomore at Newtown High School, and third-runner up was Archit Bhargave a junior at Shelton High School. Each contestant had won an award at the local Legion level to participate at the district level.

The contest challenged their knowledge of the history U.S. laws, as well as their ability to think and speak clearly about the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship. Each contestant presented an original eight to 10-minute oration on the U.S. Constitution as well as a three- to five-minute speech on an assigned topic.

“Today the contestant represented themselves, their families, and their schools well. They should be proud,” said District Commander Mike Kellett. On March 7, Zachary will represent the 23 American Legion posts in the Third District at the state level.

The winner of the Department Contest will compete in the National Contest, April 17-19, to be held in Indianapolis against Department winners from all 50 states and four foreign departments. Winners will receive college scholarships