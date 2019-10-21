https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-streets-are-lined-with-scarecrows-14549997.php
Wilton streets are lined with scarecrows
The town of Wilton is decked out for Halloween.
Dozens of scarecrows were made by Wilton residents, businesses, and organizations for the 2019 Scarecrow Fest.
The scarecrows were hung on lampposts in Wilton Center, where several of them contained clues for the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt that started on Friday, Oct. 18.
The event was sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Trackside Teen Center, Wilton Parks and Recreation, and Wilton Department of Public Works.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., there will be the annual Pumpkin Parade in Wilton Center, with merchants offering goodies to trick-or-treaters.
