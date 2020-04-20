Wilton story contest for high school girls

WILTON — The Wilton Woman’s Club is marking the100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, by sponsoring an all-genre short story contest for Wilton High School girls.

The mission is to write a fictional short story related to American women gaining the right to vote. All original stories are welcome — murder mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, romance, etc. It is up to the writer to get creative and have fun while honoring this achievement for women.

The submission deadline is April 27, and club will announce the $250 prize winner on June 1. For more information and to see the requirements, go to https://bit.ly/2KjgocH.

The mission of the Wilton Woman’s Club is philanthropy, education, and strengthening the bonds between women. Visit wiltonwomansclub.org to learn more. The new membership year starts in June.