Wilton state candidate forum on Tuesday

WILTON — Candidates vying to represent Wilton in the state Senate and state House of Representatives will meet in a virtual forum on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Democratic incumbent state Sen. Will Haskell and Republican/Independent challenger Kim Healy will face off from 7 to 8 p.m. They are running to represent the 26th state Senate district, which includes Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding and parts of Weston, Westport, Bethel and New Canaan.

The candidates running to represent the 143rd state House district — Republican Patrizia Zucaro and Democrat Stephanie Thomas — will meet from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The district encompasses portions of Wilton, Westport and Norwalk.

The sessions will follow a modified town hall format moderated by Marianne Pollak of the Stamford League of Women Voters, who will present questions submitted by the public to the candidates.

Questions may be emailed to 2020LWVQs@optonline.net. Questions for Haskell/Healy will be accepted until 7:15 p.m. and questions for Thomas/Zucaro will be accepted until 8:45 p.m. Anonymous emails will not be accepted and only one question per email. Questions targeted to one candidate will not be accepted.

The program is sponsored the the Wilton League of Women Voters, Wilton Library Association and Good Morning Wilton. It will be live-streamed by Good Morning Wilton from Wilton Library. Recordings after the event may be viewed at Good Morning Wilton and www.wiltonlibrary.org.