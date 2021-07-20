Wilton sports training facility to nearly triple in size

WILTON — A prominent sports training facility in the south end of town is looking to expand in size, overtaking some vacant property within the Wilton Sportsplex building behind the shopping center at 39 Danbury Road that houses a Dunkin Donuts and Jersey Mike’s Subs.
The private training facility, SportPerformanceU, currently operates out of the Wilton Sportsplex, owned and operated by owner Lee Wilson of Wilson Properties. Real estate broker Kevin O’Brien, who spoke for Wilson at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Monday, expressed excitement at the prospect of the local business looking to expand. He also needed to propose a small variance for the site, which was approved unanimously by the town board.