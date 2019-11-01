Wilton spirits ‘come to life’ at cemetery

A most unusual tour of Wilton’s oldest burial ground, the historic Sharp Hill Cemetery, will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, when re-enactors will portray six of Wilton’s early settlers, each of whom is buried there.

Some of the historic figures portrayed will include the thrice-married Sarah Lockwood Selleck Hickox (1678-1765), Matthew Gregory (1680-1777) and Hannah Keeler Gregory (1687-1767). The history of the cemetery itself will be explored by Wilton history expert and former First Selectman Bob Russell.

The Sharp Hill Cemetery, owned by the Wilton Congregational Church, is the oldest surviving cemetery in Wilton, dating from 1738. That year, John Marvin gave 64 square rods (four-tenths of an acre) to the “Presbyterian or Congregational Society of Wilton” as the site of a meeting house for the worship of God, as the Ssciety had outgrown the small building in which it had started 12 years earlier. The cemetery was to surround the new meeting house. Although the church building which was built there only lasted until 1790, the cemetery was used actively until the mid-1800s and then was gradually replaced by Hillside Cemetery on Ridgefield Road, which had the advantage of more space.

The men and women who are buried in Sharp Hill Cemetery include founders of Wilton, church leaders, and 23 veterans of the Revolution or the French and Indian Wars. Many of the family names found there are still familiar in Wilton today in person or on street signs, including Abbott, Belden, DeForest, Dudley, Fitch, Gaylord, Gilbert, Gregory, Grumman, Hurlbutt, Lambert, Olmstead, Raymond, St. John, and Sturges.

There are about 150 legible gravestones, including about 70 from the 18th century, plus another 150 or so stones no longer legible or graves marked only with common fieldstones. Many of the older gravestones have ornate skull carvings and other interesting designs. Because of the fragile nature of many of the stones, gravestone rubbing is strongly discouraged.

There is a suggested donation of $10 for the event, co-sponsored by the Wilton Historical Society and the Wilton Congregational Church Register via email at info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.