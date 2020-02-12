Wilton sophomore heads to oratory contest

Aidan Hall, a sophomore at Wilton High School, is joined by American Legion Post 86 Commander Bill Glass. Aidan will represent Post 86 in the American Legion’s Post Oratoratical contest on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Fairfield Public Library. less Aidan Hall, a sophomore at Wilton High School, is joined by American Legion Post 86 Commander Bill Glass. Aidan will represent Post 86 in the American Legion’s Post Oratoratical contest on Saturday, Feb. 15, ... more Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton sophomore heads to oratory contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Following his performance on Feb. 6, Wilton High School sophomore Aiden Hall will represent Post 86 in the American Legion’s Post Oratoratical contest at the the 3rd District (Fairfield County) level on Saturday, Feb. 15. The contest is at noon at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Post Road and Saturday’s winner will move on to the state level.

The oratorical contest involves high school students giving a speech on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution. There are two parts. The first is an eight- to 10-minute prepared speech on a topic of the student’s choice. The second part involves four topics chosen by the Legion National. One of the topics is chosen at random and each contestant has 10 minutes to review it before giving a three- to five-minute speech.

This contest tests a student’s research, knowledge and speaking skills based on the Constitution. Time limits are strict and the rewards are generous. This year the first- and second-place Connecticut state-level winners will receive $1,500 and $1,000 respectively, with the third- through seventh-place contestants receiving $500 each. At National, the top three places net $20,000, $17,000 and $15,000 scholarships respectively.