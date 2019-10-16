Wilton soccer goes pink

Wilton High School boys and girls varsity soccer teams will "Paint the Town Pink!" on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 5:15 p.m., at Allen's Meadow on Route 7.

The Wilton Soccer Association has added a new hashtag: #WiltonSoccerCares.

The move is in support of an effort by Wilton High School boys and girls varsity soccer teams that will “Pain the Town Pink!” on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 5:15 p.m., at Allen’s Meadow on Route 7. There will be a charity youth soccer session for players in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The high school students will be sharing their love of soccer through games, contests, music and a visit from Mr. Softee.

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards Stamford Health’s “Paint the Town Pink!” campaign.

Information and registration: https://bit.ly/2M9h85E.