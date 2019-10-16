https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-soccer-goes-pink-14538393.php
Wilton soccer goes pink
Photo: Contributed Photo /
The Wilton Soccer Association has added a new hashtag: #WiltonSoccerCares.
The move is in support of an effort by Wilton High School boys and girls varsity soccer teams that will “Pain the Town Pink!” on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 5:15 p.m., at Allen’s Meadow on Route 7. There will be a charity youth soccer session for players in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The high school students will be sharing their love of soccer through games, contests, music and a visit from Mr. Softee.
Proceeds raised from the event will go towards Stamford Health’s “Paint the Town Pink!” campaign.
Information and registration: https://bit.ly/2M9h85E.
