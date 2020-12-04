Wilton sets up COVID testing at community center

PCR COVID testing, which detects the virus’ genetic material, will be offered Friday, Dec. 11, at Comstock Community Center in Wilton. PCR COVID testing, which detects the virus’ genetic material, will be offered Friday, Dec. 11, at Comstock Community Center in Wilton. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton sets up COVID testing at community center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton residents wishing to get a test for COVID-19 may do so from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 11, at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Appointments are required.

Testing will be done by PhysicianOne, which does not accept insurance.

The type of testing being offered is a PCR COVID test, which detects RNA that is specific to the virus within days of infection. It is available to any resident 3 months of age or older. A doctor’s order is not required.

A two-step registration process is required. Appointments are made using the Parks and Recreation Department’s e-Trak system, at which time the $90 fee must be paid. Those who do not have an e-Trak account must set one up in order to register. Once in your account, go to “register,” click on “Parks and Rec,” and select “COVID Testing.”

The second step is to go to the PhysicianOne portal to enter the appointment time and complete required patient information. The link to the PhysicianOne portal will be provided on the e-Trak email confirmation/receipt.

Appointment cancellations, changes and walk-ins on the day of testing will not be allowed. Although the deadline to register is 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, the clinic requires 250 people to be signed up by Monday, Dec. 7, to go ahead with the testing event.

Residents are asked to wear masks to their appointment (unless medically exempt) and bring ID.

Anyone with questions about how to use e-Trak, may email Kregg Zulkeski at kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org or call 203-834-6234, ext. 5.

For questions about the COVID testing session, email Sarah Gioffre in the first selectwoman’s office at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org or call 203-563-0129, ext. 1128.