Wilton seniors hear talk on A Place for Mom

Members of the Norwalk-Wilton chapter of AARP will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room B of the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road, Norwalk.

Speaker Lance Gulessi will talk about A Place for Mom.

The group will take up a collection for PAWS. It needs cat and dog food, used clean towels and blankets, paper towels, kitty litter, etc.

For more information call 203-229-0870.