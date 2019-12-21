Wilton seniors enjoy holiday lunch

Among those attending the Parks and Recreation Lunch for seniors last month were, from left, T.M. McAculey, Carmen Cruz, Annie Brock, Wallace Brock, Lisa Thomas and Jeanette Dressing.

WILTON — Some 60 senior senior citizens gathered at Comstock Community Center on Dec. 6 for a lunch provided by and served by staff from Wilton Parks and Recreation.

In addition to food, there was holiday entertainment by Jan and Willie Ninninger, with Parks and Rec staff members Kregg Zulkeski, Mike Pirre and Steve Pierce joining in for a few songs.

An impressive display of prizes was raffled off at the end of the afternoon, with almost every senior going home with a gift.