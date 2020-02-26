Wilton senior wins volunteer award

Wilton High School senior Jake Zeyher has received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his many hours of volunteering. Wilton High School senior Jake Zeyher has received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his many hours of volunteering. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton High School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton senior wins volunteer award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — A class president, fundraiser and athlete, Wilton High School senior Jake Zeyher has been honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his exemplary volunteer service.

The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.

Jake was nominated by Wilton High School in recognition of his many hours of service delivered in many ways.

Since his sophomore year, Jake has given 230 hours to Socks for Soldiers, the program that collects new socks as well as personal hygiene items for veterans and members of the armed forces serving here and abroad.

During his junior and senior years, Jake has been a member of Link Crew, which helps freshmen transition to high school, not only in the fall but throughout the school year.

He has honed his fundraising skills through six years serving in student government, being responsible for class-related fundraising activities as well as school-wide fundraisers. He is now the 2020 class president.

Jake also competes on the high school debate team, lacrosse team, and ski team. He has participated in mentoring younger students and serves as a team captain for SafeRides.

In his spare time, Jake is a sailing instructor with the Norwalk Sailing School.

In its 25th year, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

“Across the United States, young volunteers are doing remarkable things to contribute to the well-being of the people and communities around them,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. “Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these students, and we hope their stories inspire others to volunteer, too.”