Wilton senior tax relief extended, deferment requires documentation

WILTON — Seniors and disabled persons now have more time to apply for local tax relief. The Board of Selectmen voted on Tuesday, April 28, to extend the town’s Senior and Disabled Tax Relief program filing deadline from May 15 to July 31.

This change allows the deadline to better align with the change in the IRS filing deadline, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

Relief is available to qualified taxpayers with income, as defined, of $85,700 or less. Residents can obtain a credit or defer their taxes or both.

All qualified taxpayers receive a minimum credit of $250. The maximum credit is $4,900. The application is available on the town website. Questions may be emailed to the assessor’s office.

Vanderslice said the state did not change the deadline to file for the state’s senior and disabled tax credit program. The state no longer provides funding for its program. Instead, each year since 2018, when the state announced no funding, the Board of Selectmen has provided funding for the allowable tax credits.

Tax deferment

The board appointed a three-person committee to make decisions on whether documents provided by individuals seeking tax deferments are sufficient.

Appointed to the committee were First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Tax Collector Phil Damato, and Anne Kelly-Lenz, chief financial officer for the town and schools. The committee will review documents on a case-by-case basis.

The town is participating in a newly created tax deferment program as required by Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 7S.

The program allows eligible taxpayers a deferment by 90 days of any taxes on real property, personal property or motor vehicles, or municipal water, sewer and electric rates, charges or assessments.

Eligible taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents are those that attest to and document significant economic impact by COVID-19, and/or those that document they are providing relief to those significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resident has complained about the requirement for documentation, Town Counsel Ira Bloom said at the meeting.

However, he said, the documentation requirement conforms to guidelines issued by the state’s Office of Policy & Management. “It is totally consistent with that,” he said.

Selectwoman Deborah McFadden said she expects there will be flexibility by the committee to accept a variety of documentation for the deferment.

