Wilton senior housing plan is off the table

The historic house at 2 Pimpewaug Road was a factor in the planned development of a senior living facility at that address. The historic house at 2 Pimpewaug Road was a factor in the planned development of a senior living facility at that address. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton senior housing plan is off the table 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MNG Equities, which had submitted an application for changes to the town’s zoning regulations that would allow a senior housing facility to be built on Pimpewaug Road, has been withdrawn.

A public hearing that was opened in October and scheduled to be continued at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting on Dec. 9, was canceled following delivery of a letter on Dec. 6. The letter, submitted by attorney Casey Healy, simply said that on behalf of his client he was withdrawing the application.

MNG Equities, LLC, owns the property in question at 2 Pimpewaug Road and Brightview Senior Living is under contract to purchase it as well as adjoining property at 24 Pimpewaug Road. The company intended to build a congregate and assisted-living housing development.

In order to do so, the applicant sought changes to frontage requirements along Danbury Road, an increase in density of units per acre, an increase in maximum height of the building, a reduction in required parking, and a reduction of the number of required affordable housing units.

The applicant sought to tie the changes in frontage requirements to preservation of a historic building, known as the “Gregory house,” on the property.

In a lengthy discussion with Healy and the applicant at its Oct. 15 meeting, the commissioners voiced concerns about density, the effect of such a large development on neighbors, and the perception that the request was almost spot zoning.

They also said they would like pursue master planning for Wilton Center, Cannondale, and Georgetown and an update of zoning regulations before considering applications like this.

There was also considerable public comment opposed to the development.

The property

According to information on the Wilton Assessor’s web page, the owner of record is MNG Equities LLC and the co-owner is Nava Gueron of Miami, Fl. Listed at the same address is Marc Gueron, owner of Cannondale Village.

The property was sold by the estate of John R. Gregory to 2 Pimpewaug Road, LLC, for $950,000 in 2009. Ownership then changed to MNG Equities, LLC, for $0 in February 2018. About a year later, the developer approached the town about buying a strip of land that would give it the frontage it needed on Route 7, but that deal fell through, necessitating the zoning change application.

The house and four-acre lot are appraised at nearly $1.3 million.