Wilton senior earns awards for ‘courage,’ academic excellence

WILTON — During a virtual academic awards ceremony this month, Trisha N. Mhatre received the Whitney Sherman Memorial Award, presented to a Wilton High School senior who has faced extraordinary challenges with courage and determination, yet maintained a positive outlook and is an inspiration to all.

At the end of her sophomore year, Trisha was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night, having experienced a seizure that was totally unexpected, her mother, Manisha Tripathi Mhatre, said. While there, she had another seizure that was so strong she dislocated her shoulder.

Trisha underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery and is still healing from it. Doctors initially recommended she take a break from her extra-curricular activities to lower her stress levels and avoid situations where there might be too much noise.

Promising to keep her health in check, she continued to participate and became captain of the debate team, president of the marine biology club and a squad leader in the high school’s marching band. As a member of National Honor Society, she tutored children with learning disabilities.

As a junior, Trisha led classes as a volunteer teacher in Bombay, India, helping children improve their communication and public speaking skills.

Trisha also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Silvermine Community Association.

Trisha will attend the D’Amore McKim School of Business at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. According to the association, she plans to “actively promote gender equality at Northeastern and beyond.”

While at Wilton High, Trisha was on the honor roll or high honor roll all four years. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.

Silvermine is an historic neighborhood, comprising parts of Norwalk, New Canaan and Wilton. The Silvermine Community Association is a nonprofit organization that provides college scholarships to local Silvermine students.