Wilton senior earns 1,000 scholarship from Drum Hill DAR

Patrick Burke of Wilton has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Drum Hill Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

WILTON — The Drum Hill Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Drum Hill DAR) has awarded Patrick Burke a 2020 $1,000 Scholar Award scholarship.

A graduating senior, Patrick has been a leader in student government all four years at Wilton High School and co-president of the Link Crew, working with incoming freshmen in a mentoring and advisory capacity.

He has achieved leadership goals as a participant in Camp Belknap Leader Corps program.

Patrick developed and presented an advisory program to faculty for inclusion into high school programs. He was heavily involved in the Prevention program at Wilton High School, working with middle school students entering high school.

Patrick will be attending Elon College in the fall.