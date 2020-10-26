Wilton senior citizens honored at drive-thru event

Volunteers at the Comstock Community Center in Wilton held a drive-thru Senior Appreciation Day, providing lunch and goody bags to Wilton senior citizens.

WILTON — Wilton Senior Center and Wilton Woman’s Club hosted a drive-thru Senior Appreciation Day event at Comstock Community Center on Oct. 21.

Stephanie Rowe, senior center coordinator, and Wilton Woman’s Club volunteers gave away 120 meals from Village Market along with autumn goody bags prepared by the club.

Wilton Senior Center will be partnering with other town organizations including Wilton Police Department, Wilton Fire Department, and Wilton Parks and Recreation to offer drive-thru lunches on a monthly basis this fall and winter.

Wilton Senior Center provides older citizens with opportunities for their social, physical, emotional, and intellectual enrichment. While the senior center’s physical location at Comstock is closed due to the COVID pandemic, it is offering outdoor programs at Comstock and online Zoom presentations.

For more information on programs at the senior center, partnering in future drive-thru lunches, or subscribing to the Corridors newsletter, contact Stephanie Rowe at stephanie.rowe@wiltonct.org or 203-834-6240.