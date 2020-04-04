Wilton selectmen to ‘live stream’ meeting on Monday

WILTON — The Board of Selectmen has a hefty agenda for its meeting on Monday, April 6.

Items up for discussion and action include tax mandates, senior tax relief, COVID expenditures, and procedures for setting the budget and mill rate.

With town hall closed to the public and to maintain social distamcing during the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting can be viewed remotely by the public at 6:30 p.m., from a “live stream” on the town’s website. Follow the link https://www.wiltonct.org/home/pages/minutes-agendas-videosaudios.

To submit public comment for this meeting, send an email to lori.bufano@wiltonct.org. The email will be read and reviewed during public comment. Make sure to include “public comment” in the subject line.

Items on the board’s agenda for discussion/action include:

1. Tri-board meeting on April 9.

2. Update of town operations.

3. State mandated tax deferment or low interest rate. Decision by April 24.

4. State mandated authorization for the Board of Finance to set the budget and mill rate.

5. Update Board of Assessment Appeals hearing.

6. Update senior tax relief.

7. First Selectwoman’s executive orders.

8. Financial report —COVID expenditures and accounting.

9. First selectwoman and selectmen reports.

