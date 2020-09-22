Wilton selectmen to discuss future of Social Services Department

WILTON — A presentation giving an overview and update of the Social Services department is on the Board of Selectmen’s Tuesday agenda.

A copy of the presentation, being given by Sarah Heath, director of Social Services, is attached to the selectmen’s online agenda, and discusses the department’s mission and role in helping to meet the social and psychological needs of Wilton residents of all ages.

However, as of Tuesday afternoon, members of the Social Services Commission were surprised to learn about the presentation at the selectmen’s meeting as they had not been told about it, nor were they invited to participate in it, according to a member of the commission.

There has been some uncertainty about staffing of the Social Services Department following the departure of a part-time adult and family social worker in July, and the retirement of the Wilton Youth Services coordinator in August. Neither of those vacancies have been filled.

At the commission’s meeting on Sept. 10, members expressed concern about the department’s ability to provide the same services with reduced capacity. At that meeting, Heath said from the outset, she was “not going to discuss staffing at this meeting.”

Heath also told commissioners she will no longer be providing them with a written monthly report of the department’s activities, and instead would be issuing verbal reports at their meetings.

Commissioners expressed disappointment about not receiving written reports as they had in the past, saying the level of detail was substantially less when it was done verbally.

The Board of Selectmen’s meeting is being held at 7 p.m. and is available to view online via a link on the board’s agenda on the town’s website.

