Wilton selectmen to choose cost option for police station

WILTON — What’s the most over $12 million the town will be willing to pay for an upgraded police station?

That is the question Wilton’s selectmen will try to answer when they review options — and their accompanying costs — at tonight’s board meeting. They are expected to select one for further development at the meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in town hall’s Room B.

The Police-Town Hall Building Committee reviewed several options at its meeting on Dec. 12, and chose four options that range in price from approximately $12 million for a 6,000-square-foot addition to the present 11,000-square-foot police station, to $22 million for a new 20,000-square-foot building that would include repairs to town hall, finishing Comstock Community Center and demolishing the town hall annex.

In between, are two options that cost the same: an 8,500-square-foot addition to the police station, for a total of 19,500 square feet and a new 20,000-square-foot police station, with no additional work on the town hall campus. The committee is expected to point out to the selectmen that these options are not equivalent in that the new construction’s design would serve the police department better than a renovation.

Colliers, the town’s owners’ rep which supplied the numbers, used $500 to $550 per square foot to figure approximate costs but exact numbers were not made available as of Monday morning, Dec. 16.

In May 2017 voters approved $1.2 million to pay for surveys, studies, and services, such as those being provided by Colliers and Tecton Architects. That was 10 percent of a $12-million construction budget originally floated in 2013, but that number did not include soft costs such as insurance, hazardous material abatement, and contingency costs.

Colliers told the building committee last week that with construction costs increasing six percent a year — a number challenged by several committee members — that $12 million had increased substantially and was no longer a realistic figure. Although one of the options to be presented to the selectmen is for $12 million, the committee concluded it would add so little to the current police station it would not be worth doing.

The task of the selectmen will be to pick an option with a budget that voters will pass at next May’s Annual Town Meeting.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said when she and facilities director Chris Burney first began discussing this in 2016 there was an air of optimism that has since dissipated.

At that time the Wilton Wellness building was being built. “Guess what, it’s half-full,” Vanderslice said. “The high-paying jobs are gone. Home prices have decreased and continue to decrease. The tax law changed. So people’s appetites have changed. We just had an election. The people who said they were going to focus on reducing costs got the highest number of votes. That kind of says where we are.”

“Brightview pulled out. … The annual taxes on that was going to pay for the first eleven and a half million dollars of this project. So now we have to go find that financing,” she added.

Pushing the project off a few years was discussed, but that brings with it continually escalating construction costs and deferred maintenance expense to buildings that are not in the best of condition. Vanderslice was emphatic that work on the police station could not wait.

There was also discussion about doing the project in pieces a few years apart, but that was also dismissed.

“You’ve got one shot at this,” committee co-chair David Waters said. “You’re not going to be able to get the town to pay for part of this now and then five years from now they’re going to pay something more.”

Vanderslice said the town’s debt service also needs to be considered. “We are at the highest level of debt we’ve ever been that I can go back and find, so to add $22 million onto that, this is a difficult time to do that.”

What people will be most concerned about, she said, is how the mill rate will be affected by whatever option is chosen. At $18 million, she said, in the first year there will be a 1 1/2-percent increase in the mill rate just for debt service and then the next year there’s a 1-percent increase just for debt service.

“On top of the 1 1/2 percent the first year you’ve got an increase because you’ve got an increase in Board of Ed spending and a Board of Selectmen increase in spending and the same thing for the next year,” Vanderslice said. She could not be precise but said Wilton’s current debt service is over $80 million.

School enrollment factor

Colliers asked if there was a benefit to doing some of the smaller projects such as finishing Comstock and demolishing the town hall annex to eliminate deferred maintenance and open up the site to make future construction logistics easier that would actually reduce future construction costs.

Vanderslice could not say at the meeting if there would be a sizable enough reduction in debit service over the next five years to make the project more doable.

She went on to say of the three buildings — town hall, annex and police station — the police station has the most urgent needs.

In addition, she said, the needs of administrative employees will go down due to regionalization of certain services. That brought up a recent report to the Board of Education that school enrollment will further decline from 2010 to 2027 by 785 students. “That is an entire school and we’re not that far away from 2027,” she said.

“Suddenly maybe I don’t have to renovate this space,” she said referring to Comstock. “Because maybe a separate entrance in a school, I can work in a classroom. The whole finance department can go work in a classroom. If we’re going to have the equivalent of one of our schools empty … we are going to have excess.”

She added that putting police in a school is not an option.

The committee’s next meeting is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 8, at which time Tecton will present elevations and facades.