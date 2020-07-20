Wilton selectmen’s meeting: state special session, proposed housing committee

WILTON — The town’s state legislators are expected to attend the virtual Board of Selectmen meeting tomorrow night to discuss issues proposed for the legislature’s July special session.

Bills under consideration by the state legislature:

A proposed police accountability bill, which among others, addresses officer training, equipment and liability. A summary of the bill, the full bill and submitted testimony is available on the Judiciary Committee webpage. Wilton police Sgt. Anna Tornello’s testimony may be read here.

Wider use of absentee ballots in the November election.

Cost controls over insulin.

Continued telemedicine as used during the pandemic.

One area that didn’t make it into the July special session, but which could possibly be considered in a future special session, is housing, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

“There is increasing momentum and support within the state to reform zoning as a means of addressing economic, educational and housing disparities. Proposed reforms include shifting some local zoning authority from local municipalities to the state,” she said.

Wilton has a range of housing options, according to Vanderslice: single-family, including affordable; townhomes; condos; accessory dwellings; rental apartments with affordable units; and senior and disabled housing with affordable units.

“Over the last several years, we have discussed the need for additional diverse housing to meet demand, attract new residents and maintain the town’s economic vitality,” she said.

The recently adopted Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) includes the following language, “Wilton recognizes the need to diversify its housing stock in order to accommodate all life stages, including its workforce, families with children, single-persons, and empty nesters.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, she said, the selectmen will discuss forming a Wilton Housing Committee. That discussion and proposed committee will be separate and distinct from any statewide efforts, she added.

