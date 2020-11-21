Wilton selectmen make appointments to 10 boards

WILTON — The Board of Selectmen made the following appointments and reappointments to town boards and commissions at its meeting on Nov. 17:

Rachel Albanese: Building Inspectors Board of Appeals

Jackie Algon: Conservation Commission

Matthew Ellenthal and Mike Russnok: Conservation Commission Deer Committee

Miriam Sayegh: Council on Ethics

David Heiden, Richard Hubli and Rebecca Darst: Energy Commission

Casey Healy, Terrie Schwartz and John Hall: Fire Commission

Jeff Bendremer: Historic District and Historic Property Commission

Peter Gaboriault: Historic District and Historic Property Commission (Alternate)

David Rintoul: Housing Committee

David Waters: Police Commission

Kenneth Hoffman: Wilton Investment Committee

The selectmen also approved changing the name of the Energy Commission to Energy and Utilities Commission to reflect the commission’s expanded focus on broadband and cellular service. The board also voted to downsize the size of the commission from nine members to seven.

The town is still seeking candidates to fill open slots on the following boards and commissions:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals, Conservation Commission, Commission on Social Services, Tree Committee, Deer Committee, Economic Development Commission, Energy Commission, Board of Assessment Appeals, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Inland Wetlands Commission.

There is also a vacancy for the position of constable.

Candidates must be a registered voter in the town of Wilton.

Registered Democrats should contact the Democratic Town Committee (DTC).

Registered Republicans should contact the Republican Town Committee (RTC).

If unaffiliated, either contact one of the town committees or petition by receiving 25 signatures, verified with the registrar of voters’ records, in support of the appointment.

More information about board/commission duties can be found on the board or commission’s webpage on the town’s website, wiltonct.org, or by contacting Jackie Rochester at the first selectwoman’s office at Jacqueline.Rochester@wiltonct.org.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com