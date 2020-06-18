Wilton selectmen approve nonprofits for funding program

WILTON — The Board of Selectmen has agreed to submit 15 funding proposals to the 2020 State of Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit program.

The program is designed to provide funding for municipal and tax-exempt organizations by offering a tax credit for businesses that make cash contributions to these organizations.

Businesses can receive a credit of 60 percent of their approved contribution to certain programs (or 100 percent in the case of certain energy-conservation programs) approved by the state Department of Revenue Services.

Last year, five Wilton tax-exempt organizations collectively received $35,000 in cash contributions, resulting in $30,000 in tax credits to the businesses making the contributions.

Community programs that qualify for the NAA tax credit program include but are not limited to: energy conservation, education, community services, crime prevention, open-space acquisition fund, employment and training, child day care facilities, and child care services.

The town acts as the overseeing municipal agency by coordinating the applications for interested Wilton town departments and organizations.

The selectmen approved to submit the following funding proposals for consideration in the 2020 NAA program at a meeting on June 16:

A Better Chance of Wilton: $90,000, the cost for supporting five students at one ABC house for one academic year.

Apple Blossom School and Family Center: $105,770, child care center.

Friends of Ambler Farm Ambler Farm: $12,187.41, nutrition program.

Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT): $150,000, extension of NRVT in Wilton beyond Skunk Lane.

Riverbrook Regional YMCA: $21,053.54, After School Childcare Program.

Stay at Home in Wilton: $18,879, home safety evaluations, and establishment of a database.

Trackside Teen Center: $30,930, energy-efficiency upgrades.

Trackside Teen Center: $40,000, middle school, after school, and weekend/evening programs.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County: $20,000, community-based home care/home hospice service to homebound older adults.

Wilton Congregational Church: $98,677, insulation and boiler replacement.

Wilton Go Green: $15,000, Zero Waste Faire and Sustainable Living Expo.

Wilton Historical Society: $20,000, replace roof of c.1772 Sloan-Raymond-Fitch House.

Wilton Library Association: $7,146, security optimization for Brubeck Collection.

Wilton Youth Council: $6,600, Youth to Youth at Middlebrook School.

Woodcock Nature Center: $10,000, for Community Outreach programs.

The state will review these requests. Funding approvals will be administered by the Board of Selectmen. Sarah Gioffre, coordinator of community affairs in the office of the first selectwoman is the town’s liaison to the NAA program.

This is the first year funding requests are being made by Apple Blossom School, Stay At Home in Wilton, Wilton Congregational Church, and Wilton Go Green.

Selectwoman Deb McFadden called the program a “win-win” for the nonprofits and the businesses making the contributions and receiving tax credits.

For more information, visit Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program on the Dept. of Revenue Service’s website, ct.gov/drs.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com