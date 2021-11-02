Wilton selectmen approve deal with Verizon for new monopole

WILTON — The Board of Selectman unanimously approved a deal with Verizon on Monday that would have the company be the sole carrier featured on a proposed 123-foot monopole near the school bus depot in town. However, more carriers could be included in the future.
“We aren’t sure that other carriers will come on,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said, but pointed out that there are towers in town that currently are owned by one carrier and co-locate as many as three of the major cell carriers on them.