Wilton seeks its own COVID test site

WILTON — COVID-19 testing may soon be coming to Wilton.

On Tuesday night, the Board of Selectmen authorized First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice to enter into a contract with a vendor (to be determined), to provide COVID-19 testing in town.

The testing will be available to Wilton residents and town employees.

It will be provided by a licensed testing agent at the Comstock Community Center, on a weekly or bi-weekly, single-day testing schedule, for the month of December.

Vanderslice said she wants testing done in Wilton because centers across the state are struggling to keep up with the recent increased demand for testing.

“During the second week in September there were 87,000 statewide tests reported. During the second week of November, there were 221,000 statewide tests reported. We want to be able to provide this for residents and employees during these high demand periods,” she said.

People being tested will pay for their tests directly to the vendor, Vanderslice said. There will be no charge to the town.

“Individuals receiving the test will pay for it, or their insurance will, except for people on social services,” she said.

Not all COVID-19 test providers accept insurance. Vanderslice said she will try to find one that does, but it may not be possible.

The type of test will be a PCR (nasal swab) test to determine if someone currently has a COVID-19 infection. There will not be any antibody testing, Vanderslice said.

The board approved entering into a proposed contract for testing, subject to town counsel review.

Additional tax relief

In other action, the selectmen approved additional elderly and disable tax relief.

The town has $272,000, or approximately 20 percent of budgeted tax relief funds, that have not been used, Vanderslice said, primarily due to continued minimal requests to defer taxes.

Utilizing the unused budget would result in over $1,500 in an additional tax credit to those currently receiving the full $4,900 tax credit and over $75 for those receiving the minimum credit of $250.

The selectmen approved the additional tax relief to be done on a prorated basis.

