Wilton scouts restore town campsites

Those looking to camp out in Wilton’s Town Forest will be able to use two campsites newly revamped by Boy Scout Troop 20. The troop volunteered to create more inviting, low-maintenance, and functional campsites within the designated camping area.

“The Boy Scouts of Wilton’s Troop 20 did a great job enhancing the almost forgotten camp area,” Mike Conklin, director of environmental affairs, said. “They cleared dead and fallen tree limbs, added signage and built new fire pits and picnic tables. I know the Conservation

Commission and the town of Wilton appreciates their efforts.”

The campsites are open for tent camping only. There are no bathroom facilities or water services available.

The Town Forest is Wilton’s largest open space park. Campers may park at the Boas Lane parking area and then hike approximately a half-mile south along the blue and white trails to the designated camping area.

Camping in Town Forest is allowed within designated campsites by permit only. The sites may be reserved for one to three days.

To obtain a campsite permit, call the Department of Environmental Affairs at 203-563-0180.

A map of the Town Forest is available by clicking on Conservation Commission at wiltonct.org.