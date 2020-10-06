Wilton schools, town get $83K in Covid grants

COVID relief funds in the form of state grants have made their way to Wilton.

Wilton public schools have received $77,995 from a State Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Grant.

ESSER grants are federal funds the state has received under the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The purpose of the grant is to allow school districts to safely reopen and assist with costs associated with responding to COVID-19.

The town has received $5,800 from the Secretary of the State Election Grant for the Registrars of Voters and Town Clerk. The funds are to help make polling places safe, secure election cybersecurity infrastructure, and expand access to absentee ballots.

On Monday, the Board of Selectmen voted to authorize Health Director Barry Bogle to apply for a $66,388 grant from the Connecticut Department of Health. The grant is part of a $22 million setaside by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to enhance detection, response, surveillance, and prevention of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and additional state grants are pending review and approval, according to Anne Kelly-Lenz, chief financial officer for the town and the schools.

“Nationally, FEMA opened its portal for municipal agencies to submit for emergency expenditures (PPE, set up of remote technology, etc...) related to when the states shut down, especially schools,” she said.

FEMA and the state are working very closely together, she said. For Connecticut, FEMA will cover 75 percent of expenditures if approved, and then municipalities can submit the remaining 25 percent to the state’s Corona Relief Fund (CRF).

