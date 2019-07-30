Wilton schools seek hall of fame nominees

The Wilton school district is looking for new names to hang on its hall of fame in 2020. Completed nomination applications will be accepted through March 15, 2020.

The hall of fame was established in 2016 to honor members of the Wilton Public Schools community who have distinguished themselves in ways that have brought honor and pride to the community. Induction into the hall of fame is the highest honor the Wilton schools can bestow on an individual.

The inaugural group of hall of fame members was inducted in June 2018 and included:

Kristine Lily (WHS Class of 1989).

Donald Verrilli (WHS Class of 1975).

Army Pfc. Nicholas Madaras (WHS Class of 2005/posthumous award).

John Rhodes (faculty member).

Chip Gawle (faculty member).

Nominees can be teachers, students, former students or staff members who have in some way achieved recognition in their chosen area of expertise. Those fields may include, but are not limited to, education, business, legal service, politics and government, military service, athletics, theater and the arts, philanthropic endeavors and community service.

Such individuals may have attained national recognition, or in some way been recognized by their peers for outstanding achievement.

Among the criteria for eligibility are:

A student/former student must be a graduate of Wilton High School.

Faculty/staff members must have attained their prominence while employed by the Wilton Public Schools.

A candidate who is elected to statewide or federal office, or who was appointed to serve

the government in a high-profile capacity may be eligible.

An individual in a national volunteer or philanthropic capacity must have distinguished themselves in a way that had a measurable impact on society.

Any candidate who serves in the military and is recognized for bravery, valor or leadership may be considered.

All candidates must be considered to be of good character. Conviction of a felony will prevent an otherwise qualified candidate from consideration.

Applications will be accepted through March 15, 2020. The 2020 Wilton Public Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on June 3, 2020 in the Zellner Gallery.

Details may be found at https://bit.ly/2SGqmrQ. Nominations may be made online or sent to Lucille DeNovio, Administrative Assistant, Office of the Superintendent, Wilton Public Schools, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897.