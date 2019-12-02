Wilton schools on shortened day, YMCA closings

WILTON — Students and teachers headed into school today but they will be heading home early.

The district announced that schools will be on a shortened day:

Cider Mill School - 11:55 a.m.

Middlebrook/WHS - 12:30 p.m.

Miller-Driscoll School - 1:15 p.m.

According to the Wilton YMCA’s schedule, when schools close early the After-school Program and Child Watch are canceled.

Nursery school closes at 11 a.m.. A decision on afternoon classes (including babysitting and classes held at the gymnastics center) will be made by 11:30 a.m.