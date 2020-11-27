Wilton schools offer discussion on fending off depression

With the winter holidays approaching and the uptick in COVID cases in the community, students may struggle with grief and social isolation.

To help parents help their children, Wilton Public Schools and the Wilton Youth Council will offer a webinar for parents on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

Dr. Andrew J. Gerber, president and medical director of Silver Hill Hospital, will share advice for parents on signs and symptoms to look for and how to manage isolation. Gerber, who is a child and adolescent psychiatrist, will answer questions.

The Zoom linkis https://wiltonps.zoom.us/j/99320286662.

The program will be recorded and posted at wiltonps.org/about/wps-wellness/grief-support.