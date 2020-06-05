Wilton schools may lower academic expectations

WILTON — Cuts to curriculum content and lower expectations for academic achievement are going to be part of the fallout from COVID-19, according to school officials.

In a presentation to the Board of Education on Thursday night, Charles Smith, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said so many students are likely going to test below benchmark standards in September that the district is going to have to let it slide to some degree.

“A number of students are probably going to be qualified for intervention,” he said, due to what is being called “the COVID slide.”

“I’m reluctant to increase staffing or to increase group size for the purpose of intervention … so it’s likely that what we’re going to do is lower the benchmarks so the interventionists can continue to be effective,” he said.

“There are going to be a number of students who are below grade level,” Smith said.

“Interventionists will still see our neediest learners,” he said, but the rest of their time will be spent being “redeployed to design programs for teachers” aimed at restoring losses in student learning on a larger scale.

Ironically, Smith and his team will also be exploring ways to see if e-learning can be used as an effective intervention to combat the COVID slide.

Smith also said the district simply will not be able to deliver the whole curriculum, given constraints of time and working to craft lessons in relation to the new Schoology online learning program that will be the standard next year.

“This is going to be hard on this next year for everybody, so we have to focus on the most important standards,” Smith said, with templates in development for teachers focused on several “re-entry units” that will be the first priority.

Chair Deborah Low said she was “stunned” to hear they were talking about lowering the benchmarks and reducing the curriculum, which she described as antithetical to the very philosophy of Wilton Public Schools.

“You’re not alone, Deborah,” Vice Chair Glenn Hemmerle said.

While they and others lauded the work of school staff in trying to make the best of a bad situation, the question was also broached of whether some reserve funds should be earmarked for hiring additional interventionists.

“I know we as a board set aside money just in case … things come up,” said board member Jennifer Lalor, “and I’d love to leave that as an open possibility.”

Smith, however, did not appear amenable to the idea.

“I would just like to think very carefully about how we would do that effectively,” he said.

“Onboarding the interventionists takes time and effort,” he said, explaining they would require training to familiarize themselves with Wilton’s methods.

Lalor also inquired about what curriculum items were not going to be taught.

“As a parent myself I’d love to know what are some things that we, on our own, could introduce our kids to,” she said, “since we’re not going to have that opportunity to see that introduced in school right now.”

Smith said the district coordinators had already prioritized items, but said those could change contingent on what happens after students return to school.

“They’ve identified the priority standards that would be addressed,” he said, “but if we see there are major learning gaps we may need to prioritize things.”

He said the curriculum units themselves were all in the district’s Schoology system, but that the teachers will still need to create their courses based on them.

“It’s a different platform,” he said. “Their units are currently written for — for the most part — face-to-face interaction … It’s not something that we could do for teachers and I’m not sure that they would want us to do it.”

“I think right now we’re standing at the bottom of a very steep mountain and it is daunting,” Smith said of the work ahead.

“We’ve got a lot of tough decisions to make as we move forward,” Low said.

“Right now it’s a little overwhelming, at least for this board member,” she said.

“It is a long list and it is daunting,” board member Karen DeLuca said, “and every time you think you can land the plane, it takes off on you again.”

“My children want to be back in school,” she said, however. “They don’t really care what it looks like, what it is (and) I think that as a town and as a community we’ll make it happen.”