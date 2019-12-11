UPDATE: Wilton schools stick with two-hour delay

Update: After reviewing weather conditions, Wilton public schools are sticking with a two-hour delayed opening this morning.

Cider Mill School will open at 9:40.

Wilton High School and Middlebrook School will open at 10:20.

Miller-Driscoll School will open at 11:05.

6 a.m.: Wilton public schools will have a two-hour delayed opening today.

A notice on the district’s website says as temperatures are falling a reassessment will be done at 7 a.m.

Light snow continues to fall in areas, with snow showers forecast for around 7 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.