UPDATE: Wilton schools stick with two-hour delay
Photo: Kendra Baker / Hearst Connecticut Media
Update: After reviewing weather conditions, Wilton public schools are sticking with a two-hour delayed opening this morning.
Cider Mill School will open at 9:40.
Wilton High School and Middlebrook School will open at 10:20.
Miller-Driscoll School will open at 11:05.
6 a.m.: Wilton public schools will have a two-hour delayed opening today.
A notice on the district’s website says as temperatures are falling a reassessment will be done at 7 a.m.
Light snow continues to fall in areas, with snow showers forecast for around 7 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.
