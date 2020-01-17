Wilton schools budget proposed at $84 million

Photo: Kendra Baker / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith presented a proposed budget of $84 million Thursday night to the Board of Education, representing a 2.58-percent increase over the current approved budget of $81.9 million.

Smith noted the $83,989,144 proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 is a 1.99-percent increase over this year including the Genesis cost, which this year adds $468,000 to the approved $81,876,564, making a current total of $82,344,564. Genesis is the alternative school being offered at Trackside Teen Center.

Proposed Genesis operating costs total $598,079.

The budget includes a 3-percent increase in employee benefits for a $1.65 million increase.

Four certified staff members are being added “primarily in the area of special education,” Smith said, but 4.95 special ed FTEs are being cut.