Responding to the latest news about COVID-19 (coronavirus), Wilton Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith posted an announcement on the district’s website last week saying action plans are being developed “to promote academic continuity should the virus cause a serious disruption to our school operations… should some portion or the entire district need to shut down for an extended period of time.”

In addition, he said the district’s nursing staff is in regular contact with the school medical advisor and town health department. “Our nursing staff has received additional training from the town health department in response to the COVID-19 threat,” he said.

The schools are also following a “more aggressive” disinfecting routine during winter months. “We have ordered a hard surface disinfectant, QT3, which has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to 2019 novel coronavirus,” he said.

He recommended families and staff adopt practices to mitigate or prevent the spread of the flu.

Virus prevention tips

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

