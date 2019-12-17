Update: Wilton Library is closing early due to weather

A wintry mix today has caused the cancellation of Wilton public schools.

Update: 1 p.m.: The Wilton Library has announce dit is closing today at 5 p.m. due to hazardous driving conditions.

Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.: Due to freezing rain and hazardous travel conditions expected throughout the day, Wilton public schools and school offices will be closed today, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The Wilton Family Y is open but due to the school closings all program classes and group fitness classes before noon are canceled (including classes held at the gymnastics center). Nursery School, the After-school Program and the bus to class drop off are also canceled. Child Watch will be canceled unless staff can get in. A decision on afternoon classes will be made by 11:30 a.m..

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. tonight.

Mixed precipitation is expected with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.