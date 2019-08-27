Wilton schools are back in session

Amy Gladwell Jones, a speech language pathologist at Miller-Driscoll, welcomes students as they get off the school bus on the first day of school on Tuesday.

It may still be August, but vacation is over in Wilton as children of all ages went back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

But they won’t be in school for long until their first holiday — Labor Day — on Monday, Sept. 2, followed by Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 30.

There were a number of new faces at the schools on opening day.

Five new teachers at Miller-Driscoll School, four at Cider Mill School, two at Middlebrook School, and 11 at Wilton High School.

There is also one new counselor for the Genesis alternative program, Jennifer Hourani, as well as a new teacher for the district for the hearing impaired, Sara Ando.

Educators joining the Wilton public schools community this year:

Miller-Driscoll-School, PreK - Grade2

Megan Garcia, special education

Danielle Cummings, reading interventionist

Lindsay Arcuri, elementary

Ian Tait, music

Heather McGuinness, LLC

Cider Mill School, Grades 3-5

Erin Crowley, elementary

Beth Bakst, music

Margaret (Olivia) Barbieri, interim elementary

Ethan Bourque, counselor

Middlebrook School, Grades 6-8

William McLachlan, English

Julie Toich, English

Wilton High School, Grades 9-12

Catherine Spadaro, special education

Monark Trivedi, math

Matthew Kelly, German

Megan Kounnas, art

Kathryn Lynch, science

Anna Fernandez (WHS/MB), physical education

Cathryn Duemmler, science

Denise Arnauckas, community steps coordinator

Sara Scully, family and consumer science

Sara Roberge, English

Jody Harkins, special education