Wilton schools are back in session
It may still be August, but vacation is over in Wilton as children of all ages went back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
But they won’t be in school for long until their first holiday — Labor Day — on Monday, Sept. 2, followed by Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 30.
There were a number of new faces at the schools on opening day.
Five new teachers at Miller-Driscoll School, four at Cider Mill School, two at Middlebrook School, and 11 at Wilton High School.
There is also one new counselor for the Genesis alternative program, Jennifer Hourani, as well as a new teacher for the district for the hearing impaired, Sara Ando.
Educators joining the Wilton public schools community this year:
Miller-Driscoll-School, PreK - Grade2
Megan Garcia, special education
Danielle Cummings, reading interventionist
Lindsay Arcuri, elementary
Ian Tait, music
Heather McGuinness, LLC
Cider Mill School, Grades 3-5
Erin Crowley, elementary
Beth Bakst, music
Margaret (Olivia) Barbieri, interim elementary
Ethan Bourque, counselor
Middlebrook School, Grades 6-8
William McLachlan, English
Julie Toich, English
Wilton High School, Grades 9-12
Catherine Spadaro, special education
Monark Trivedi, math
Matthew Kelly, German
Megan Kounnas, art
Kathryn Lynch, science
Anna Fernandez (WHS/MB), physical education
Cathryn Duemmler, science
Denise Arnauckas, community steps coordinator
Sara Scully, family and consumer science
Sara Roberge, English
Jody Harkins, special education