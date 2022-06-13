Wilton schools adopt diversity, equity and inclusion policy

WILTON — The Board of Education unanimously adopted a diversity, equity and inclusion policy across the district Thursday with specific plans to make the policy actionable on the horizon.
The purpose of the policy is to acknowledge diversity “as a strength of the Wilton Public Schools and recognize that differences are an essential part of our history and current and future reality,” according to the official policy. The adopted version was amended over the course of the two previous Board of Education meetings to arrive at its final draft.