Wilton school reopening may be ‘unusual and abnormal’

WILTON — Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith addressed the school community in a video message on Friday, May 15, where he said the reopening of schools in the fall may be “unusual and abnormal.”

He began his five-minute message by telling Wilton High School seniors and their families “how truly sorry I am for the disruption to this year. I’m grateful to all of those working in a number of different and creative ways to help you mark the significance of this occasion as you close out your high school career.”

A committee is working on three concepts for graduation with a final proposal expected Thursday, May 21. Limits on public gatherings have been a “significant barrier” to some of the ideas, he said, but graduates can expect to be honored “in the most fitting and respectful way possible.”

Smith also addressed students’ eventual return to school, a subject being worked on by the Board of Education and the district’s administrative team.

“While we are all holding out hope that we’ll have some kind of return to more normal operations, we are planning for what we expect to be a very unusual and abnormal opening of school,” he said.

As they await further instructions from Gov. Ned Lamont and the state Department of Education, the possibilities being worked on include:

No reopening.

A partial reopening.

A full reopening.

In the works is an academic program that addresses students’ social and emotional well-being. Assessing student learning during the lockdown and planning for any academic losses are also priorities.

It is possible there will be in-class as well as continued online learning.

In more general terms, Smith said, “It is so critically important we continue to honor the health and safety guidelines that are currently in place. Staying home works.”

Recounting the many ways students and their families have reached out to one another in the community, he said, “your commitment to each other is profound. … Together we are Wilton strong.”