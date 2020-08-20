Wilton school orientation canceled; classes start Aug. 31

There will be no half-day orientation to start school this year. Classes will begin with a full day, under the hybrid model, on Aug. 31. There will be no half-day orientation to start school this year. Classes will begin with a full day, under the hybrid model, on Aug. 31. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton school orientation canceled; classes start Aug. 31 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — At a meeting of the Wilton Board of Education on Aug. 20, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith canceled three days of orientation and instead, students will return on Monday, Aug. 31. The announcement caught board members by surprise.

The plan had been to bring in groups of students for half days the mornings of Aug. 26-28 — students would attend one of those three days — with the afternoons reserved for teacher training.

Because of time lost as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias, Smith wants to allow more time for teachers to prepare and be comfortable using the Schoology classroom management program. The delay will also allow them to ready the sanitizer stations.

With the hybrid model the district is opening with, half the student body will attend classes in person on Aug. 31, with the other half taking part in remote learning. Students who attend class on Monday will also attend on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a day of remote learning for everyone, with the remaining students attending class in person on Thursday and Friday and the first group attending remotely.

This story will be updated.