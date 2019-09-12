Wilton school officer MacLean announces retirement

School Resource Officer (SRO) Diane MacLean will retire on Oct. 1, according to the Wilton Police Department.

She has served as a Wilton police officer since 2000 and is assigned to the second SRO position at the Wilton schools.

MacLean has always been a friendly face among the younger students, especially on the first day of school each year. She also regularly went Over the Edge, rappelling down Mohegan Sun for Special Olympics Connecticut.

As a result of MacLean’s retirement, her SRO position will become vacant. However, the police department, school district and the Board of Selectmen are committed to maintaining the SRO program and will fill the vacated position as soon as possible, a statement from the town said.

SRO Rich Ross will cover MacLean’s duties until a permanent replacement is assigned.

Wilton Police Chief John Lynch will work with Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith in selecting MacLean’s replacement.

“Diane has served Wilton well making community policing and school safety a priority in her career,” the statement said. “Diane will be missed and we wish her the best in her future.”