Wilton school hosts Halloween costume sale

Ghosts, goblins and superheroes looking for an outfit for Halloween can check the supply at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, which will host a sale of gently used costumes on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale is open to the public and takes place in the school lobby. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Academy.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy is at 225 Danbury Road. The school will not be accepting donations of clothing, costumes or other items during the sale.