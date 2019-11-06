Wilton school holds walk-a-thon fundraiser

Our Lady of Fatima Academy will hold its Fall Walk-a-Thon on school and church grounds Friday, Nov. 8.

Students and faculty at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy will lace up their walking shoes on Friday, Nov. 8, at 12:45 p.m, for the school’s Fall Walk-A-Thon. This is one of the school’s major fundraising events of the year, but it will also benefit the community. Ten percent of all funds raised will be donated to Norwalk and Wilton food pantries.

Students and faculty will walk a designated route on the school and adjacent church property at 225 Danbury Road. Each grade will choose a canonized saint to remember and honor in their walk.

“The saints will be our inspiration for the walk,” said school principal Stanley Steele. “The walk-a-thon is a perfect opportunity for our students to see what ‘service above self’ really means. We work hard to instill the notion of giving back to the community and helping those in need, as the saints did. And we’ll have a little fun in the process, too.”

In addition to working on class projects to show their spirit and support for the event, students have garnered pledges of support from family, friends and neighbors.

Businesses and individuals interested in supporting walk-a-thon participants may contact the school to make a donation. The deadline for walk-a-thon donations is Nov. 8.