Wilton school district welcomes 24 new employees
There will be 24 new faces in Wilton Public Schools on opening day, Tuesday, Aug. 27.
There will be five at Miller-Driscoll School, four at Cider Mill School, two at Middlebrook School, and 11 at Wilton High School.
There is also one new counselor for the Genesis alternative program, Jennifer Hourani, as well as a new teacher for the district for the hearing impaired, Sara Ando.
The following new educators are joining the Wilton public schools community this year:
Miller-Driscoll-School, PreK - Grade2
Megan Garcia, special education
Danielle Cummings, reading interventionist
Lindsay Arcuri, elementary
Ian Tait, music
Heather McGuinness, LLC
Cider Mill School, Grades 3-5
Erin Crowley, elementary
Beth Bakst, music
Margaret (Olivia) Barbieri, interim elementary
Ethan Bourque, counselor
Middlebrook School, Grades 6-8
William McLachlan, English
Julie Toich, English
Wilton High School, Grades 9-12
Catherine Spadaro, special education
Monark Trivedi, math
Matthew Kelly, German
Megan Kounnas, art
Kathryn Lynch, science
Anna Fernandez (WHS/MB), physical education
Cathryn Duemmler, science
Denise Arnauckas, community steps coordinator
Sara Scully, family and consumer science
Sara Roberge, English
Jody Harkins, special education