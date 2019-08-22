Wilton school district welcomes 24 new employees

There will be 24 new faces in Wilton Public Schools on opening day, Tuesday, Aug. 27.

There will be five at Miller-Driscoll School, four at Cider Mill School, two at Middlebrook School, and 11 at Wilton High School.

There is also one new counselor for the Genesis alternative program, Jennifer Hourani, as well as a new teacher for the district for the hearing impaired, Sara Ando.

The following new educators are joining the Wilton public schools community this year:

Miller-Driscoll-School, PreK - Grade2

Megan Garcia, special education

Danielle Cummings, reading interventionist

Lindsay Arcuri, elementary

Ian Tait, music

Heather McGuinness, LLC

Cider Mill School, Grades 3-5

Erin Crowley, elementary

Beth Bakst, music

Margaret (Olivia) Barbieri, interim elementary

Ethan Bourque, counselor

Middlebrook School, Grades 6-8

William McLachlan, English

Julie Toich, English

Wilton High School, Grades 9-12

Catherine Spadaro, special education

Monark Trivedi, math

Matthew Kelly, German

Megan Kounnas, art

Kathryn Lynch, science

Anna Fernandez (WHS/MB), physical education

Cathryn Duemmler, science

Denise Arnauckas, community steps coordinator

Sara Scully, family and consumer science

Sara Roberge, English

Jody Harkins, special education