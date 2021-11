WILTON — For two straight weeks in November, the school district reported no new cases of COVID-19, succesfully preventing any transmission between students or faculty. But that trend was bucked this week, as the district reported one positive case at Miller-Driscoll School by Tuesday.

The positive case was reported by the district to be a student.

In the district’s weekly report last week, no students or staff were reported as positive for COVID; however, there was a small number of students at Wilton High School, Middlebrook Middle School, Cider Mill Elementary and Miller-Driscoll Elementary that were quarantining after being considered “in close contact.”

At the end of the school day on Monday, a group of 13 students from just Miller-Driscoll are now quarantining after being considered “in close contact.” Another student from Middlebrook is quarantining. Currently, there are no staff members currently positive or in quarantine throughout the district.

Since the first week of October, this is just the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district. From the end of August until the final week of September, there were 22 confirmed cases.

To date this year, the district has seen 23 students confimed positive, five staff members confirmed positive and just over 200 students having to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronovirus.

According to the state Department of Public Health, Wilton had less than five cases of COVID-19 last week, earning its status as a “gray zone” where there is very low transmission. The town has not earned a “yellow zone” status or higher in a number of months.

The town still has resources offering COVID-19 testing under Progressive Diagnostics at Our Lady of Fatima at 229 Danbury Road.

All residents ages 5 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Links to book an appointment to recieve a dose of the vaccine are readily available to residents at www.wiltonct.org/coronavirus-resources.

There, eligible residents can also register for a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J booster shot.