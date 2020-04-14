Wilton school delivers 100 meals to Norwalk Hospital

Norwalk Hospital staff thank students and families of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy after the Wilton school had 100 dinners delivered on Easter Sunday.

WILTON — Following up on its efforts of two weeks ago, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy organized an Easter Sunday meal delivery to Norwalk Hospital on April 12.

As it did earlier, the school partnered with Letizia’s Pizza of Norwalk, which delivered 100 dinners to thank workers at the hospital.

Students, families and staff raised the funds for Letizia’s to prepare and deliver the dinners consisting of ham, mashed potatoes, string beans, lasagna and apple pie.

Each dinner included a note to workers saying, “We appreciate your bravery, sacrifice, and dedication to helping our community during this crisis. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we hope you enjoy your meal.”

“While many of us have the good fortune of safely celebrating Easter or Passover in our homes, many of our friends and neighbors are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis and continue to put themselves in harm’s way. We thank them all with our deepest gratitude,” said Susan Kaiser, a parent of a Fatima student and the marketing chairperson on the school’s board.

The school is also taking the opportunity to thank healthcare workers and first responders with lawn signs as part of Our Lady of Fatima’s annual enrollment drive.

WWe hope those workers see our signs when they’re on their way to and from work. What they are doing is the epitome of ‘service above self',’” said Kaiser, referring to the school’s motto. “That spirit of service is something we work hard to instill at OLFCA. The signs are a fitting tribute to those workers whose values we share.”

For more information about Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy, visit olfacademy.org or email Principal Stanley Steele at ssteele@olfcatholic.org.