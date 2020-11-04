Wilton school calendar is set for next two years

The first day of the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 30. The first day of the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 30. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst CT Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst CT Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton school calendar is set for next two years 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Board of Education at its meeting on Oct. 22 unanimously approved calendars for the next two school years. The 2021-22 school year will begin Monday, Aug. 30 and the last day of school is scheduled for June 16.

Students will go to school for one week and then will have two days off for Labor Day on Sept. 6 and Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 7. In October, there will be another four-day weekend for students around Columbus Day. The only month without a planned full day off will be March.

For the 2022-23 school year, students will return Monday, Aug. 29. and the last day of school is planned for June 15. Again, March will be the only month without a planned full day off. That calendar also includes the four-day weekend around Columbus Day.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith said the extended weekend is popular with teachers who have a professional day the day after the holiday. It is also a popular time for families to visit colleges, which is why it was put back into the calendar after being taken out following a year with an unusually high number of snow days.