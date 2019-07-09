Wilton school board tables religion discussion

A discussion on a policy regarding religion in the public schools was tabled by the Wilton Board of Education at its meeting on June 20.

The policy has been in the works for several months and was presented at the board’s June 6 meeting. The main challenges facing the schools concern religious holidays and musical programs, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith said at that time.

The school board’s next regular meeting is Thursday, Sept. 12.