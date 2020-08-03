Wilton school board may decide reopening plan Tuesday

WILTON — The Wilton Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 7:15 p.m. There is one possible action item on the agenda — to discuss and approve a school reentry model and reopening goals.

The meeting will be conducted virtually. For log-in information, visit wiltonps.org and click on Board of Education, then BoardDocs.