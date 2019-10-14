Wilton scarecrow scavenger hunt

The Scarecrow Fest and scavenger hunt return to Wilton, just in time for Halloween. The Scarecrow Fest and scavenger hunt return to Wilton, just in time for Halloween. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton scarecrow scavenger hunt 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

When the scarecrows go up, the hunt will be on!

Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Trackside Teen Center, Wilton Parks and Recreation, and Wilton Department of Public Works present a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt starting Friday afternoon, October 18.

Several dozen scarecrows made by residents, businesses, and organizations for the 2019 Scarecrow Fest will be hanging on lampposts in Wilton Center and visitors are invited to search for items on select scarecrows.

Beginning Friday, Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt forms will be available on the town website at wiltonct.org under News and Announcements. Hunters should use them to record their findings as they search among the scarecrows.

Drop completed forms in the designated box at Lang’s Pharmacy (28 Center Street), Wilton Library’s Children’s Library (137 Old Ridgefield Road), or Wilton True Value Hardware (21 River Road) by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

A prize drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the gazebo on the Town Green at the start of the Pumpkin Parade at 2:30 p.m. The first three forms pulled from the box will win Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificates. All winners will be notified by email or phone. Participants/winners do not need to be present at the drawing.